New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:DEI opened at $12.94 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.