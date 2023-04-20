New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 413,014 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $11.90 on Thursday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.67.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $11,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,805,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,703,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

