New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.92 Million Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,483,000 after buying an additional 85,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,426,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 612,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,071,000 after buying an additional 146,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Claire M. Gulmi acquired 2,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $75,084.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,167.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.32 million, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.4475 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

