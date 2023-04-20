New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $114,000.

ANF opened at $24.67 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 411.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

