New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.03 Million Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 25.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Down 1.4 %

UA opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%.

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

