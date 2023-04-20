New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,879,000 after purchasing an additional 235,187 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter worth approximately $69,597,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 1,131.1% during the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,059,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,915,000 after purchasing an additional 973,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 1,015.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 772,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,188,000 after purchasing an additional 703,281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 35.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 758,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200,703 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In related news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $613,976.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,076.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $613,976.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,076.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl L. Meyers bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.17 per share, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sylvamo Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SLVM opened at $47.35 on Thursday. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $57.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 98.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

Sylvamo Profile

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.