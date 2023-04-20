New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NX opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.92 million for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

