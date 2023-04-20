New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,358 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Uniti Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Uniti Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $835.05 million, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.28. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Insider Transactions at Uniti Group

In related news, CEO Kenny Gunderman purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Read More

