New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 117,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RXO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

RXO Stock Down 0.8 %

RXO stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. RXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. RXO’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO Profile

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.