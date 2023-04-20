New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Envista by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Envista by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,194,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after buying an additional 842,522 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Envista by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Envista by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

