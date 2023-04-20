New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 8.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Ampfield Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 332,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 16.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $473,617.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LGI Homes news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $473,617.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $114.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average is $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.69. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $126.37.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

