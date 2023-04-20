New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,423 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in EVERTEC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EVERTEC Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EVTC opened at $32.82 on Thursday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

