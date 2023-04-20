New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,754 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Outfront Media by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $16.42 on Thursday. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

