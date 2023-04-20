New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $135,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $38,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,398.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.59%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

