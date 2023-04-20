New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VECO. Benchmark lowered their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

VECO stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $977.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

