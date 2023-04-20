New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 801.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.94. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

