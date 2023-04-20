New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $513.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

