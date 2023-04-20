Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $477.07 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.