NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM decreased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 288.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 52.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 195.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NOV’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insider Activity at NOV

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

