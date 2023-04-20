Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Shares of NVS opened at $98.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Novartis has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $98.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.85. The firm has a market cap of $216.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after buying an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

