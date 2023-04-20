NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $95.25 and a 12 month high of $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.01. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $1,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares in the company, valued at $61,076,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in NV5 Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in NV5 Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.