Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.38

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $5.85. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 567,478 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $451.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $26,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares in the company, valued at $462,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ocular Therapeutix news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $26,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares in the company, valued at $462,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $83,396.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,155 shares of company stock worth $161,777. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth $3,080,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $2,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 537.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 430,705 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9,659.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 315,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 881.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 307,344 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

