Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Olin by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 521,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its stake in Olin by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 759,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 482,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,050,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,930,000 after purchasing an additional 401,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:OLN opened at $56.52 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Olin from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

