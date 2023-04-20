Opes Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,199,000. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,642,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,907,000 after buying an additional 484,032 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $104.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $131.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.