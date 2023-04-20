Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGYS. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agilysys has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Agilysys stock opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 201.66 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $88.16.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 8,747 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $724,601.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,133,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 8,747 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $724,601.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,133,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 3,200 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $272,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,501. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

