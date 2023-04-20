Oppenheimer Comments on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.32. Oppenheimer has a “Outperformer” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $13.13 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

JPM stock opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $413.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

