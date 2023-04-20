Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.74

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.22. Orrön Energy AB (publ) shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

About Orrön Energy AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Orrön Energy AB is an independent renewable energy company with wind and hydro assets in the Nordics. It is focused on investments in renewable energy projects, which has a stable and mature market and a potential expansion in Europe. The company was founded on May 04, 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

