Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.