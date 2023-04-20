Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,939,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.86. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $13.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

