Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.10

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.36. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 93,309 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $294.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

