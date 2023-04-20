PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 4.4% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 109,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.87.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $473.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.08 and a 200-day moving average of $109.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

