Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,015 ($12.56).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.11) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.22) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Pearson Stock Down 0.8 %

PSON stock opened at GBX 832 ($10.30) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2,524.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 864.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 910.27. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 722.60 ($8.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33.

Pearson Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Pearson

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.18) per share. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Pearson’s payout ratio is 6,363.64%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 257 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.30) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.24 ($2,646.01). Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Stories

