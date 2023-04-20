Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,086,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 63.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 3.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

