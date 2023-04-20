PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE PMT opened at $12.05 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -126.98%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,475 shares of company stock worth $181,713 and have sold 20,765 shares worth $279,988. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PMT shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

