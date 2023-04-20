Pettee Investors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,577 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.3% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 48,927 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,440 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $288.45 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.00 and its 200 day moving average is $251.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

