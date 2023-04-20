PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 30.6% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in PG&E during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in PG&E by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 873,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the third quarter worth about $57,532,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in PG&E by 102.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 671,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 339,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

