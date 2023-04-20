Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $187.97 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,269,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $187,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 11,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.28 and a 200-day moving average of $146.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

