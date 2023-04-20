Piper Sandler Trims Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Target Price to $12.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Berry from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. Berry has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $607.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Berry Increases Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.93 million. Berry had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Berry will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.94%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Insider Transactions at Berry

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,132.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,800. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Berry in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Berry by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

