Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $413.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

