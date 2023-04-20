Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

PLD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.90.

Shares of PLD opened at $125.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.39. The stock has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

