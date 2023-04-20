Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Holdings Cut by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 150.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $212.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PSEC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

