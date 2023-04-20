Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prysmian in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating for the company.
Prysmian Trading Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. Prysmian has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $21.10.
Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.
