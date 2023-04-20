Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prysmian in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Get Prysmian alerts:

Prysmian Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. Prysmian has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

Prysmian Dividend Announcement

About Prysmian

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.1954 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Prysmian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

(Get Rating)

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.