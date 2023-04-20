Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

Public Storage stock opened at $289.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

