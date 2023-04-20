Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

About Puma Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $984,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 304,969 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 621.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 257,947 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.