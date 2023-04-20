Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of PBYI stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology
About Puma Biotechnology
Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.