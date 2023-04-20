Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stake Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 1,737.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 39.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 65,252 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $524,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 537,854 shares in the company, valued at $12,650,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $524,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 537,854 shares in the company, valued at $12,650,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $110,639.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,074.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,130. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.45. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

