Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.82

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.82 and traded as low as $5.55. Quest Resource shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 14,233 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Quest Resource Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $110.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73.
Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.
