Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $378.93

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 378.93 ($4.69) and traded as low as GBX 373.50 ($4.62). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 380 ($4.70), with a volume of 962,163 shares traded.

Redde Northgate Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 377.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 378.93. The company has a market capitalization of £870.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94.

Redde Northgate Company Profile

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

