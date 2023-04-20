Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $132.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $162.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.17. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

