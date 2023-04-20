Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,351,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,126,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,640,000 after buying an additional 867,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after acquiring an additional 671,905 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,179,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,538,000 after acquiring an additional 595,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REG opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.20%.

Regency Centers declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

