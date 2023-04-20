Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Renasant were worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 241,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 55,262 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 34.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of RNST stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

